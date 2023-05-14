AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the scene where a car crashed into a comic book store Sunday afternoon.

Liberty Comics in Austintown had to close for the day after a car crashed into the storefront, causing extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of the building.

WKBN

Battalion fire chief Tom O’Hara says his crew got the call around 1 p.m. of a two-car involved accident that caused one to swerve into the building. Minor injuries were reported.

The store was occupied at the time of the crash but no one inside was injured.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.