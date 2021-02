Authorities said they aren't sure if the person taken to the hospital was the driver or someone inside an apartment

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Hubbard apartment building.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Stewart St.

Authorities said they aren’t sure if the person taken to the hospital was the driver or someone inside an apartment.

There’s no word on their condition.