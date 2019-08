Police say the only person in the car was the driver

PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A car crashed into a house in Mercer County early Tuesday.

The driver ran off the road and crashed into a house on Buckey Drive.

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the only person in the car was the driver. That person was taken to a local hospital.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage. We don’t know yet the severity of the driver’s injuries.