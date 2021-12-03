Car crashes into home on Youngstown’s south side

Police say the driver lost control going around a bend and hit the home

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is investigating a crash from late Thursday night on Sheridan Road on the city’s south side.

Police say the driver lost control going around a bend and hit the home. This happened right around midnight.

Three people were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt, including the driver.

The front end of the vehicle was destroyed while the house and a fence were badly damaged.

The homeowner said there have been several accidents around her house over the past few years. The home sits where Sheridan Road bends near Comley Avenue and Powers Way. She’d like to see the city do something about it.