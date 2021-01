SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) - Pennsylvania is the third deadliest state for ATV accidents. Ohio is tenth. That's according to a 35-year study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More often, these fatal crashes happen on rural roads.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) awarded nearly $340,000 in grant money to six recipients. One of those is the Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association. They are planning to use their $40,000 on a feasibility study to find out if their property in Slippery Rock is suitable for ATV trails and other outdoor sports.