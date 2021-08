WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sent to the hospital after his car crashed into a FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Garland Drive and Austintown Warren Road.

According to officials on scene, the FedEx truck was stopped on Austintown Warren Rd. with hazardous lights on when a Chevrolet drove into it.

The Chevrolet’s driver was cited and taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown with minor injuries.

Police say no drugs or alcohol were involved, and the road is clear.