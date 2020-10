It happened around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday on Mahoning Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The power is out on a street in Youngstown after a car crashed into an electrical pole.

It happened around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday on Mahoning Avenue, across from Jenkins Signs and the Paisley House.

The driver is being treated by paramedics.

