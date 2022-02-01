EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into the Dollar Tree in East Liverpool on Monday afternoon.

Police said the driver, 54-year-old Rueben Wilson, pushed on the gas a little too hard when pulling into a parking spot.

According to a police report, Wilson stated he believed the accelerator stuck while he was parking, causing him to crash into the building.

The driver ended up driving through the front window, which is now covered up.

Police also said the vehicle hit a woman, 69-year-old Regina Catherine, inside the store, which caused a broken leg.

Chief John Lane said the car perfectly fit through the window.

“Just fit perfectly. The officers that were there said, when they had to back it out, there was less than an inch on each side of the car to get it, how it fit through there,” he said.

The driver was cited for failure to control.

The Dollar Tree has since reopened.