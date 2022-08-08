WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday.

According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road Southeast near Francis Avenue.

Firefighters said that the the vehicle was heavily damaged and the front of building also sustained damage.

Crews said that the driver was transported to a local medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.