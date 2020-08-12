Car crashes into apartment building in Warren, suspects take off

No one was hurt, according to Trumbull County Dispatch

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are looking for two people who reportedly ran from the scene after crashing into an apartment Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Candlelight Drive SE.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt.

