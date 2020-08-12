WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are looking for two people who reportedly ran from the scene after crashing into an apartment Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Candlelight Drive SE.
Dispatchers said no one was hurt.
More headlines from WKBN 27 First News:
- Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine
- Darla Johnson, Austintown, Ohio
- Car crashes into apartment building in Warren, suspects take off
- 1996 Alaska cold case closed after Arkansas man’s DNA is a match
- Ohio UPS store owner personally drives package to Florida to ensure on-time delivery