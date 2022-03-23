CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland Police say an elderly driver hit two apartments and the porch of a third on Arcaro Street in Cortland.

The area is a typically quiet senior living community.

The woman who lives in one of the apartments damaged in the accident says she was watching television when she heard what sounded like an explosion. A water line was hit in the crash causing some water issues in the spare bedroom of her apartment.

The driver hit the first two apartments, then hit a pillar on the porch of a third when she tried to correct the wheel.

