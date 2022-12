YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to an accident where a car crashed into another car and damaged a garage Wednesday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called to a home at West Myrtle Avenue and Edwards Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Officers said that the cars were coming from each direction and hit each other, causing damage to a nearby house garage.

Police said that one person is injured, but the severity of the injuries was not confirmed.