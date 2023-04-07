YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for the driver of a truck that crashed through a barricade and tumbled down a hill in Mill Creek MetroParks.

It appears the truck was traveling west on High Street, went across Glenwood Avenue into the park and tumbled down a hill on the east side of Lake Glacier.

It is unknown what time the crash took place.

There was no one in the truck when park police arrived.

Towing crews are working on getting the truck up the hill.

First News is working to gather more information on the cause of the incident.