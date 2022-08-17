COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana Police were called to a truck accident at the Columbiana Circle roundabout early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the roundabout at Park Avenue and Main Street around 3:30 a.m.

The truck crashed and hit Roth Blair Law Offices.

First responders are working to find out if anyone was injured.

The roundabout is blocked from Park Avenue to 20 North Main Street. There are some traffic restrictions in the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

Johnny Chechitelli contributed to this report.