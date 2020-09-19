One sent to hospital after car crash on Midlothian Blvd. in Youngstown

YPD officers helped direct traffic at the intersection while a tow truck moved the Saab out of the way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police responded to an accident at Midlothian Blvd. and Southern Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police say that a 2001 Lexus Saab and a white van with United Way collided, leaving one person in the van stuck inside.

YPD officers helped direct traffic at the intersection while a tow truck moved the Saab out of the way of traffic.

Officials say there were no major injuries, however the one person entrapped in the van was taken in an ambulance to be checked out.

Traffic was only impacted for a short time, there were no major delays.