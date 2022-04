CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a car and a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to the intersection of McCartney Road and 6th Street in Campbell around 7:30 a.m. after the car hit the back of the semi.

Troopers said that the driver of the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for injuries.

Campbell police assisted Highway Patrol with the accident.