LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an accident with an ODOT mower and a vehicle Friday morning in Columbiana County.

Crews responded to Route 11 southbound, two miles north of state Route 154 around 7:30 a.m.

According to ODOT, the mower was struck from behind by the car while it was mowing along the median.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver will be cited.

According to ODOT, the employee on the mower was unharmed.

According to a post on ODOT’s Facebook page, this marks the 80th time that an ODOT crew has been struck this year.