SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple people are hurt in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near the Eastgate Toll Plaza. That is the first or last toll plaza in Ohio, depending on which way you’re traveling.

Ohio State Patrol said that a car collided with a camper in the eastbound lanes. Troopers tell us the driver and passenger were both taken to the hospital.

There is no word by troopers on their condition, or the cause of the crash.