WILMINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a crash between a car and a buggy in Wilmington Township Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to Cowden Road in Wilmington Township around 7 a.m.

The road is blocked.

Troopers have not confirmed any information on injuries.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.