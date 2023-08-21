TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in Trumbull County Jail after he showed police dashcam footage of him hitting a pedestrian in the street and driving away, according to a police report.

According to a police report, Champion police got a call just after 7 p.m. Saturday from a woman who said that her husband’s windshield got broken during an incident that started at a traffic light as they were coming home from the store. The woman said a silver car followed them home and that her husband “chased” the silver car in a black car that her husband was driving.

At about the same time, officers were working an investigation of a pedestrian hit and run on Woodside Drive in Warren Township involving a black Mercedes. Dispatch informed officers that a caller said that a black Mercedes was being chased by a silver vehicle.

Police also got a call from the driver of a black Mercedes, later identified as Mohamed Mekni, 35, of Warren, who said he was being chased, and officers directed him to the parking lot of Champion Police Department.

Mekni told police that the man chasing him had run out into the middle of the road wanting to fight him and that he has a dashcam and has the incident on tape.

Police watched the dashcam footage, which reports say shows Mekni driving on Woodside Drive when a man walked into the road and stood there. Reports state Mekni did not attempt to avoid the man standing in the road, rather hitting him directly, throwing him airborne where he came to lay facedown on the road.

Mekni was placed under arrest and transported to Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge. He appeared in court for arraignment on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He is set to return on Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. Bail is set at $7,500.

Reports do not state the condition of the victim. Reports also do not clarify if the driver of the silver car was the same man as the one hit, however, police recovered the silver car in the area of Woodside Drive.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.