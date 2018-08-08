Local News

Car chase leads police to multiple arrests at Weathersfield home

The car led police to a home on Emerson Avenue in Weathersfield Township

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - At least four people were arrested following a police chase in Weathersfield Township on Tuesday.

Police went after a car that blew through a stop sign on Route 169 around 4 p.m.

The car led them to a home on Emerson Avenue.

One person locked himself in the garage while the others went into the home. They were all arrested.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

