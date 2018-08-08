Car chase leads police to multiple arrests at Weathersfield home
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - At least four people were arrested following a police chase in Weathersfield Township on Tuesday.
Police went after a car that blew through a stop sign on Route 169 around 4 p.m.
The car led them to a home on Emerson Avenue.
One person locked himself in the garage while the others went into the home. They were all arrested.
No other information was available Tuesday night.