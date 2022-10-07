AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown.

Around 4 a.m., Austintown police received more than a dozen calls about a car fire.

Operator: “911, what is the location of your emergency?”

Caller: “At the Four Season. We have a car and another car about to be on… like, it is on fire.”

One car caught on fire and then the flames spread to another one, severely damaging both. Two other cars were impacted by the flames, but they are still driveable.

WKBN

The Austintown Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Stephen Marenkovic lives at the Four Seasons Townhomes and woke up to the fire.

“I didn’t hear anything but I could see flames through my window, and then, so I called 911,” he said.

Marenkovic says the fire spread quickly and was huge.

“It took them a while to extinguish it because they had to pry the hood off the car and everything, and there was like explosions. All the tires popped, the windows popped. So it just kept popping,” he said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, including the people who lived nearby.

“He said he took his kids and went out the front door and got out of there,” Marenkovic said.

Marenkovic says the police identified the owners of the vehicle.

“They found out whose car it was, and it was someone else in another building,” he said.