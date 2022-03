CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect was arrested after hitting a pole in Canfield Friday morning.

Police said that the crash happened around 3 a.m on North Hillside Drive.

Police did not give a name of the driver.

Police say the vehicle caught fire afterwards and that the pole was completely sheered.

Police said that crews from First Energy will have to make repairs before the road can be reopened.

The driver is now charged with OVI.