Car break-ins in Lawrence County have police, residents on high alert

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) - Pennsylvania State Police are warning people in Slippery Rock Township after nearly a dozen cars were broken into.

Police said someone stole things from 11 cars Monday night into Tuesday morning. They all happened on Old Route 422 and Patrick Drive.

The person or people responsible took guns, a metal detector, a chainsaw, sunglasses, jewelry, electronics and wallets, among other items left in the cars, police said.

All of the cars were unlocked.

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and homes, and be aware of activity in their neighborhoods. You should also be careful to not leave anything valuable in your car.

If you have any information about these thefts, including surveillance footage, please contact PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.