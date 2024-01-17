(WKBN)- With the cold weather, it means some cars are struggling.

AAA says that your car battery may need a quick jump start.

You may be getting ready to go outside to warm your car up before you leave, and you may get a quick panic when your car struggles to turn on. AAA says during these frigid temps, cars take a lot more power to kick on, and sometimes you may learn that the battery died altogether.

But why is this happening?

Well, experts say the cold weather reduces the car’s battery output because of the slow reaction to the chemicals in the battery. Many technicians when taking a look at the car notice the battery hasn’t been taken care of.

To avoid the jump start, experts recommend driving your car 2 to 3 times a week for at least a half hour at a time.

As for while you are on the road, AAA says to keep essentials in the car in case you get stuck. Blankets, an extra coat, water, and snacks are all good examples.

It is very cold on Wednesday morning. So remember to bundle up if you have to go out.

Step outside for just a second and you will feel the bitter cold temps in the forecast. But remember, the temps are low, and the wind chill is even lower.

On Wednesday morning the “feel like temps” are anywhere between 5 to 15 below zero. Experts say with that in mind, frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes. So for those kids who may want to play outside during their snow day, make sure they are bundled up.

Dress in layers, and keep dry clothes around. Take regular breaks, and make sure kids are coming in to warm up frequently. Stay hydrated, enjoy warm drinks. If you don’t have to be outside this morning, stay inside.