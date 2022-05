SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews responded to an accident involving a car and semi on the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield Township Friday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called just before 10 a.m. to the westbound lanes just before the toll plaza.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area and is backed up.

We are not sure yet if anyone was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.