NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was hurt after a car and scooter collided in Niles Monday.

The accident happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of State and Main streets.

Police say a driver was turning right on red from State Street to Main when it collided with a motorized scooter driven by 28-year-old Chad Gaskill.

Gaskill was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.