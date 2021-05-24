Car and police cruiser collide in Hubbard following chase

One officer was taken to the hospital

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – At least three people were arrested following a police chase in Trumbull County Monday.

According to a 911 radio log, the chase started in Brookfield around 8:15 p.m. and ended just a few minutes later at the truck stop at I-80 and Route 62 in Hubbard.

The suspect rammed into a Hubbard police cruiser. The suspect and passengers got out and ran. They were all eventually caught.

It’s believed the other vehicle damaged is the suspect’s car.

