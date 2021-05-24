Car and police cruiser collide in Hubbard following chase

One officer was taken to the hospital

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – At least three people were arrested following a police chase in Trumbull County Monday.

According to a 911 radio log, the chase started in Brookfield around 8:15 p.m. and ended just a few minutes later at the truck stop at I-80 and Route 62 in Hubbard.

The suspect rammed into a Hubbard police cruiser. The suspect and passengers got out and ran. They were all eventually caught.

It’s believed the other vehicle damaged is the suspect’s car.

One officer was taken to the hospital.