Car and pickup collide on Route 30 in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 30 in Lisbon was closed for a short time Thursday following a crash.
The accident happened on Route 30 westbound heading out of Lisbon.
A car and pickup truck collided.
Minor injuries were reported.
Police say the driver of the car is being cited.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
