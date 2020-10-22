Car and pickup collide on Route 30 in Lisbon

The accident happened on Route 30 westbound heading out of Lisbon

A portion of Route 30 in Lisbon was closed for a short time Thursday following a crash.

The accident happened on Route 30 westbound heading out of Lisbon.

A car and pickup truck collided.

Minor injuries were reported.

Police say the driver of the car is being cited.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

