Car and motorcycle collide in North Jackson

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A car and motorcycle collided Tuesday morning in North Jackson.

The accident happened about 6:45 a.m. on Mahoning Avenue in front of Whattawash car wash.

Police say the driver of the car turned into the path of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car will be cited for failure to yield, police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. One lane of traffic is blocked at the scene of the accident.