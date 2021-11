HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The driver of a motorcycle was killed and another person was hurt in a crash in Hermitage Friday.

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of East State Street.

Police say the car that was traveling east and a motorcycle that was going west collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital

Police are investigating.

The road is expected to be shut down for at least two hours, police said.