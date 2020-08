The three passengers involved in the accident were transported to St. Elizabeth's in Youngstown

COITSVILLE, OH (WKBN) – Three people were sent to the hospital Thursday night after a traffic accident in Coitsville.

The accident happened on McCartney Road near the intersection of Keystone Ave at around 11:45 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol says two cars were involved in the crash.

The three passengers involved in the accident were transported to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown. Their condition is unknown.