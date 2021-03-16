Car accidents in Trumbull County slows traffic along Route 422

At least one person was taken to the hospital

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol came across an accident around 5:15 Tuesday morning in Trumbull County.

The car had been heading west on Route 422 at Phalanx Mills Herner Road in Southington.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was down to one lane at that intersection, but the road has since reopened.

There was a second, three-car accident not long after the first at the intersection of Routes 305 and 422.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a minivan driver who failed to yield was at fault.

No one was seriously hurt.

Route 305 was blocked off at that intersection but has since reopened.