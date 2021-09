The live player above is of a developing situation at Brian Laundrie's home. Several law enforcement officers went into the home Friday evening to speak with Laundrie's family at their request.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- As family members of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito continue pushing for answers in the mysterious disappearance of the North Port woman, police say they are receiving hundreds of tips from the public amid their investigation.