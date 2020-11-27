Capacity limits keep Black Friday shoppers lined up outside stores

Both shoppers and employees told us the crowd is nothing compared to previous years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite a pandemic, some things never change. Black Friday shoppers lined up at the Shops at Boardman Park but this year, the reason they were waiting outside the door was not the crowds.

Capacity limits inside stores kept dozens of people waiting outside of stores.

Still, shoppers and employees told us the crowds are nothing compared to previous years.

Over the years, many of us have grown accustomed to going shopping after the Thanksgiving meal but this year, most stores decided to keep their doors closed Thursday and reopen for Black Friday.

On Friday morning, a small crowd of people stood outside of the Eastwood Mall in Niles, waiting for it to open.

As the morning progressed, things remained steady with few customers coming in.

“Normally, you can’t find a parking spot at the mall. It’s usually jam-packed all the way up to 422. I was easily able to find a parking spot this morning,” said shopper Alice Stoudt, of Girard.

“I work at Yankee Candle,” Rachel Hollobaugh said. “The flow is steady and it’s, like, hardly anyone here and that’s surprising.”

Although this year wasn’t as busy, shoppers were still able to come out and enjoy some holiday deals.