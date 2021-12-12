LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Trumbull Canoe Trails held their final float of their year.

The Chilly Chili Paddle has been going on for 20 years and started as an accident. Originally the “Chilly Paddle,” one year a member sent out a flyer with the wrong spelling — Chili.

Ever since, it’s included a giant potluck of chilis ranging from traditional to sweet potato and split pea.

“Beautiful, beautiful. It was just clear skies. Great current. It took about an hour to go about 3.4 miles from Thomas Swift Park to Canoe City Leavittsburg,” said Trumbull Canoe Trails president Mike Danko.

The paddling season is just about over for this band of river enthusiasts, but they’ll be back out on the water in the spring.