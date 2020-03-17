‘Cannot have election in good faith,’ local election official says of primary suspension

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN and The Associated Press) – There is some uncertainty now with the Democratic presidential primary after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton called off Tuesday’s election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. DeWine initially asked a court to delay the vote. When a judge refused to do so, Acton declared a health emergency to block the polls from opening.

Mahoning County Board of Elections Chairman Mark Munroe said he agrees with the decision to postpone the election.

“With the president’s directive with groups no larger than 10 congregate or advice from the State of Ohio that groups over 50 should not congregate or that persons over the age of 65 should not go out, it was clear that we cannot simply conduct an election in good faith,” Munroe said.

While the election is postponed until June 2, early voting will continue. You can still vote by absentee ballot. Ballots must be requested by May 26.

“There is plenty of time to do this, The good news is folks will have an opportunity to vote by mail. You don’t have to concern yourself with going out in public,” Munroe said.

Mahoning County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tom McCabe said if voters show up Tuesday they will be directed to cast an absentee ballot or asked to return on June 2.

“An absentee is easy to do. We send you a ballot in the mail, you can download it online at the Secretary of State’s Office at the Mahoning County Board of Elections Office or you can pick one up in person, or call us and we will send you an application,” McCabe said.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois are forging ahead with Tuesday’s voting. Arizona’s top elections official said the problem with a delay would be that there may be no better time in the future to hold the vote.