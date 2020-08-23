Canning season begins for local farms and gardens

Produce like sweet corn, peppers and tomatoes will all be harvested and canned to make into other products like salsa and sauces

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As we begin to transition from summer to fall, it is now officially canning season.

“Canning season” is when farms and gardens do a lot of harvesting.

Experts say this is done from early to late summer and early fall.

Produce like sweet corn, peppers and tomatoes will all be harvested and canned to make into other products like salsa and sauces.

One place to get these types of fruits and veggies right now is Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield.

“There’s a really nice variety right now with everything, and we’ve been blessed with some really nice weather here in the last couple weeks even though it’s dry, but with the heat and the dryness, we do irrigate, so that helps, but the quality is really good and everything is really sweet,” said Carl Angiuli.

Angiuli’s Farm Market is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are also offering sunflower picking at $2 a stem.

