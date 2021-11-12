Canned food wars bring in thousands of donations from local high school

BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A game at a local school district yielded thousands of donations to help the surrounding community.

Canned goods, boxes of macaroni, Ramen, fruit cups and toothpaste all filled a room inside Bristol High School.

“I just looked around and it was crazy. We had boxes everywhere full of cans. We were separating them around. It was insane,” said junior Cassidy Barnett.

The thousands of items are the result of the Beta Club’s canned food drive turned friendly competition between homerooms. Bring in a can, get a point for your team. Things like hygiene products and peanut butter take five points away from another group.

The result? More than 6,000 items to give to families in need.

“At one point today, I thought that I might cry. At another point, I was kinda jumping for joy,” said Beta Club advisor Tim Nowery.

“I’m honestly speechless to the fact that we were able to bring together this much stuff and to be able to put forth what we can do as a school district just to help out around our community,” said senior Nick Church.

The two-week can wars brought in double the number of items than it did last year and surpassed the original 4,000 item goal — a big number for a district of around 500 students.

“It is overwhelming. I just didn’t think that Bristol as a small community could just get that many cans together,” Barnett said.

The donations will be packed up, brought to a local church’s food pantry and included in Thanksgiving baskets for needy families in the school community.