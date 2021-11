SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- A Canfield woman is a top prize winner after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10 scratch-off.

In a press release, the Ohio Lottery stated that Kristina Lenyk, of Canfield, won a $500,000 cash prize by purchasing the winning ticket for the game “$500,000 Cash” at Walmart Super Center in Salem.

Kristina beat the odds of 1 in 1 million to win.

The Walmart in Salem will also receive a $5,000 sales bonus.