YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield woman pleaded guilty last week to charges that she misused funds that were supposed to go to running apartments she and her husband were managing in Boardman in 2020.

Erica Stanton and her husband operated KFL property management. They were hired to operate the apartments and had access to funds and a credit card for the property.

Stanton pleaded guilty last week to charges of grand theft and was ordered to pay back $81,000, money she used for groceries and other personal items. She was also sentenced to one year of community control and must submit to random drug and alcohol tests.

Charges against Stanton’s husband were dropped.