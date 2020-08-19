Canfield woman charged in hit-skip bicycle crash that injured local DJ

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Canfield is facing charges after troopers say she hit a man riding a bicycle in Boardman and didn’t stop.

Charges were filed Tuesday against 31-year-old Rachel Stouffer. She is charged with assured clear distance, driving under suspension and failing to stop after the accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stouffer was traveling north on Glenwood Avenue at about 10:24 p.m. on June 12 when she hit Brian Price, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction.

Price was thrown from his bicycle. Troopers say Stouffer left the scene but turned herself in four days later.

Price, who is a local DJ, was treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

Stouffer told troopers in her statement that she did not see Price, and that she didn’t stop after hitting him because she was in shock. She also said that her car alerted her that she had no tire pressure, according to the crash report.

Stouffer’s arraignment will be set at a later date per COVID-19 emergency orders.

