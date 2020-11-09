Canfield woman appointed to Ohio’s Advisory Council on Oil and Gas

Jackie Stewart will begin her term Nov. 9 and will serve until Jan. 31, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield woman has been appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to serve on the state’s Technical Advisory Council on Oil and Gas.

Jackie Stewart will begin her term Nov. 9 and will serve until Jan. 31, 2023.

The role of the council is to review and make recommendations regarding mandatory pooling requests, variance requests and to advise on matters pertaining to oil and gas production, drilling, plugging and exploration.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the eight-member council includes three members that must represent independent oil and gas producers operating and producing primarily in Ohio, three members must represent oil or gas producers having substantial production in Ohio and at least one other state, one member must represent the public, and one member must represent persons having landowner royalty interests in oil and gas production.

The council holds quarterly meetings.

