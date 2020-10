According to a Facebook post, they said residents may experience reduced water pressure or no water at all

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Canfield issued a boil notice for some residents Saturday.

This is due to a water main break at 501 Stoneybrook Drive.

If you receive a blue hang tag on your front door, you will be under a 48-hour boil notice.

