CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Canfield.

Josiah Lipscomb, 18, was arrested Saturday after Canfield police pulled him over and discovered 257.5 grams of marijuana, seven Xanax pills, a bong with residue, several clear Ziploc bags and black self-sealing bags, according to the police report.

At approximately 1 a.m., a Canfield police officer first attempted to pull over Lipscomb’s silver Kia by flashing his lights, but when Lipscomb continued driving, the officer activated his siren.

When Lipscomb pulled over, the officer reported that he continued to disregard verbal commands to exit the vehicle and show his hands. When Lipscomb did comply, the officer noted a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” according to the report.

The officer then searched Lipscomb’s vehicle, where he reported finding marijuana, drug paraphernalia and Xanax. Lipscomb initially claimed the Xanax was prescribed to him, but when he could not provide information on the prescriber, he eventually stated that the drugs were not his, and that he picks them up for a friend who then compensates him with weed, according to the report.

Lipscomb is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and trafficking in drugs. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.