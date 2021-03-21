Parents of Canfield toddler who died of brain cancer gift $150K to hospital in her memory

Through the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, her family is creating funding for pediatric brain cancer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has been following the stories of a Canfield toddler who, though lost her battle to brain cancer in May, now has an amazing legacy making a difference in her name.

Four-year-old Melina Edenfield lost her battle to brain cancer in May, but her memory continues to make a difference.

“The hardest stories have the greatest purposes,” said Melina’s mom, Michelle Edenfield.

Through the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, her family is creating funding for pediatric brain cancer.

Their latest gift was a $150,000 donation to the Akron Children’s Hospital oncology unit.

“We really felt that we needed to help our community and help the advancements here, but then we needed to expand at a national and international level, too,” Michelle said.

It’s also the place that helped Melina fight her battle.

“It was a way of saying thank you but also keep fighting the fight with us because we want to support you and enable you to better help others,” said Melina’s dad, Keith Edenfield.

Melina’s parents hope this money will help other families get answers that they never could for their little girl.

“We just want them to know that they are never alone and their child will never be forgotten and matters,” Michelle said.

And the best part, Melina’s picture and her story will be hung on the wall, so that her sweet face is a reminder to choose joy.

“We wanted every family that walked through that door to know that we’re fighting for them. That there’s somebody behind you. That we’re not necessarily right there, but we’re on this journey and we’re willing to fight for you,” Michelle said.

For more information on the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation and ways you can donate, you can visit their website and Facebook page.