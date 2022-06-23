CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Canfield will be conducting a smoke test on the sanitary sewer system in certain areas at the end of June.

The tests will happen from June 27 to July 1 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, Hood Drive, Fairview Drive, the area around Canfield High School, Briarcliff Drive and the Cardinal Drive neighborhoods.

A smoke test is when crews blow dense, white smoke into the sanitary sewer system to make holes, damage and cracks visible.

The city advises residents to not be alarmed. They are working closely with the fire department to make sure the smoke is never from a fire, which would be unrelated to the testing.

The smoke is odorless, non-toxic and non-staining.

If smoke does enter your residence, notify the crews because it may indicate bad sewer pipes in your home.

For more information, you can call Canfield City Hall at 330-533-1101.