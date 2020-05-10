Canfield to host ‘Meet the Finalists Night’ in Superintendent search

The forum will be live on the district's YouTube channel, website and social media

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Local School Board of Education is hosting a virtual “Meet the Finalists Night” on May 14.

The virtual forum will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

The finalists for the Superintendent position will introduce themselves to the community as well as answer questions.

The finalists are Joseph Knoll, Tim Myers and Timothy E. Saxton.

The forum will be live on the district’s YouTube channel, website and social media. Community members will be able to submit questions during the forum using an online platform.

The Board of Education contracted CF Educational Solutions to facilitate the Superintendent search.

Additionally, a 15-member community group has been acting as an advisory panel to the Board during this process.

It is the intention of the Board to hire a Superintendent by May 31, 2020.