CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, Canfield Local Schools reached a deal with the teachers union and the administration. The new contract will be a three-year deal. Both sides are happy to have gotten the deal done before the start of the school year.

Since May, contract talks between the Canfield Education Association (CEA) and the administration have been going on. But after over an hour-long executive session, the school board voted to approve it.

“This is huge. You never want to have distractions when you’re getting ready to start the school year. There’s enough that goes on, just trying to get ready, when it comes to school,” said Superintendent Joe Knoll.

In the agreement, year one is a 2.75 increase to the base salary, with a $1,000 lump sum payment to the teachers during the COVID-19 year. Years two and three are a 3 percent increase to the base salary.

There will also be slight increases to insurance each year.

The school is asking that if any health inspections are done, the results get shared with the teachers.

“Safety when it comes to that middle school, which we know it has its issues just because of its age,” Knoll said.

Around the same time, the CEA also voted to approve the contract. They wouldn’t share the voting numbers but said the union was pleased with the deal.

“It was overwhelmingly positive. It was received very, very well, with a lot of gratitude towards the team, the board and Mr. Knoll,” said CEA Vice President Mike Kerensky.

Now, both sides can focus on the first day of school.

“Knowing we have this in place and we’re going to be able to move forward and engage 100 percent on the young people we deal with is just an amazing feeling,” Kerensky said.