Canfield teachers find creative way to make COVID-19 chore fun for students

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We are all adjusting to life during a pandemic. From social distancing to masks, new measures are in place everywhere. One local school is getting creative. It’s changing these safety measures from being a chore to being the brightest part of its students’ day.

On Friday morning, the Grinch greeted students at Canfield High School. But this character wasn’t taking anything but temperatures.

“This is just another way to say, ‘Hey, come on. It’s not a big deal. We’re going to make your day as normal as possible,'” said Pete Graf, a teacher.

Friday’s theme was the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Teachers have done 42 themes since the start of the year.

“Yesterday, they dressed up as chefs and pretended to be a turkey, and they pretended to cook him. He was calling for help. It was hilarious,” said Julia Mosher, a junior.

The teachers brainstorm each day at lunch. They get props from the theater room and the next day — it’s showtime.

“A lot of the kids are laughing before they even get out of the cars. Parents are making a special trip around the building to see what we’re doing,” Graf said.

They’ve been doing more than just making sure students don’t have a fever.

“If you’ve ever talked to a teenager at 7:30 in the morning — if you can get 100 of them laughing, it’s an accomplishment,” Graf said.

Students said that smile sticks with them all day.

“Because of everything going on here right now, we need to show a bit more happiness and I just feel like this is really awesome,” said Bobby Tincher, a sophomore.

The teachers say they have enough theme ideas to last them through January.